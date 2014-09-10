* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,03,000-0,04,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,735-0,792 versus 0,740-0,796 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,271.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,264.00 Previous close 4,085.00 4,281.00