* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,735-0,785 versus 0,740-0,782 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,175.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,216.00 Previous close 4,045.00 4,171.00