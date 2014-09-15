BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future market remain closed on account of weekly holiday. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,862.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,862.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December Contract Open 0,000.00 0,000.00 High 0,000.00 0,000.00 Low 0,000.00 0,000.00 Close 0,000.00 0,000.00 Previous close 4,045.00 4,171.00
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter