1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,624-0,721 0,621-0,725 0,613-0,711 0,616-0,707 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,890-0,895 0,740-0,745 0,720-0,725 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,905-0,906 0,755-0,756 0,735-0,736 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,755 1,185 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 632 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,810 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,820 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed