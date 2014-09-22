* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,745-0,810 versus 0,745-0,815 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,370.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 4,416.00 Previous close 4,045.00 4,384.00