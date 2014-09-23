BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Castor seed future December contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,025.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,000.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December Contract Open 0,000.00 4,426.00 High 0,000.00 4,510.00 Low 0,000.00 4,426.00 Close 0,000.00 4,494.00 Previous close 4,045.00 4,423.00
NEW DELHI, April 28 The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.