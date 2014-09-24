* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,767-0,825 versus 0,750-0,810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,493.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 4,480.00 Previous close 4,045.00 4,494.00