BRIEF-Kreon Finnancial Services invests in Kreon Infotech
* Says made 100% investment in equity shares of Kreon Infotech Private Limited
* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,830 versus 0,767-0,825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,443.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,440.00 Previous close 4,045.00 4,456.00
April 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted one bid for 9.05 billion rupees ($140.16 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)