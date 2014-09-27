* Castor seed future market remain closed today on account of weekly holiday. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,850 versus 0,745-0,825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 0,000.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 0,000.00 Previous close 4,045.00 4,539.00