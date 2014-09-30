* Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to speculative
buying. September contract squarred off at Rs. 4,170.00 as today was the last
day of the contract.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,170.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,118.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract December Contract
Open 0,000.00 4,606.00
High 0,000.00 4,632.00
Low 0,000.00 4,547.00
Close 0,000.00 4,605.00
Previous close 4,045.00 4,592.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to
profit selling from bull operators.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,770-0,850 versus 0,750-0,830 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract Dec. Contract
Today's open n.q. 4,606.00
At 1215 local time n.q. 4,570.00
Previous close 4,045.00 4,592.00