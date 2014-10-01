* Castor seed future December contract moved down in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,862 versus 0,770-0,850 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,620.00 At 1215 local time 4,592.00 Previous close 4,605.00