* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying support. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,61,000-0,62,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,852 versus 0,770-0,850 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,475.00 At 1215 local time 4,491.00 Previous close 4,486.00