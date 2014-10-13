* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,755-0,846 versus 0,765-0,850 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,570.00 At 1215 local time 4,500.00 Previous close 4,535.00