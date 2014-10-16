* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,843 versus 0,750-0,845 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,440.00 At 1215 local time 4,430.00 Previous close 4,441.00