* Castor seed future December contract eased due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,100.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,137.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December Contract Open 4,440.00 High 4,455.00 Low 4,422.00 Close 4,432.00 Previous close 4,441.00 ...........................Earlier Report........................... * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,843 versus 0,750-0,845 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,440.00 At 1215 local time 4,430.00 Previous close 4,441.00