BRIEF-Wipro does not see immediate impact from Australia 457 visa axing
* Exec says co had project cancellations in the healthcare business, impact of which will be seen in Q1
* Castor seed future December contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,075.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,087.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December Contract Open 4,390.00 High 4,512.00 Low 4,370.00 Close 4,486.00 Previous close 4,428.00
* Just Dial-order passed by NCLT, Mumbai for approving scheme of arrangement between Just Dial Ltd, Just Dial Global Pvt Ltd