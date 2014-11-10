* Castor seed future market remain closed today on account of weekly holiday. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,52,000-0,53,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,900 versus 0,780-0,915 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 0,000.00 At 1205 local time 0,000.00 Previous close 4,716.00