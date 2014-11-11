* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,790-0,915 versus 0,775-0,904 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,700.00 At 1205 local time 4,720.00 Previous close 4,703.00