* Castor seed future December contract moved down in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,800-0,913 versus 0,800-0,910 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,755.00 At 1205 local time 4,728.00 Previous close 4,766.00