* Castor seed future market remain closed on account of weekly holiday. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,785-0,907 versus 0,780-0,910 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 0,000.00 At 1205 local time 0,000.00 Previous close 4,723.00