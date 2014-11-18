* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,895 versus 0,780-0,900 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,683.00 At 1205 local time 4,697.00 Previous close 4,682.00