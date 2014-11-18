* Castor seed future December contract lost its early gain and ended on a nearly steady note due to profit selling at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,350.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,350.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December Contract Open 4,683.00 High 4,721.00 Low 4,679.00 Close 4,683.00 Previous close 4,682.00 ..........................Previous report............................. * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,895 versus 0,780-0,900 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,683.00 At 1205 local time 4,697.00 Previous close 4,682.00