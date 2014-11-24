* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. March contract opened today which showed weakness due to lack of speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,362.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,400.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December Contract March Contract Open 4,718.00 4,851.00 High 4,730.00 4,851.00 Low 4,665.00 4,835.00 Close 4,675.00 4,835.00 Previous close 4,721.00 ---- ...........................Previous close......................... * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,905 versus 0,780-0,900 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,718.00 At 1205 local time 4,700.00 Previous close 4,721.00