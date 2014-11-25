* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to low export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,600-0,830 08,500 0,625-0,770 Gondal 19,000 630-0,802 20,500 646-0,808 Jasdan 0,800 615-0,795 1,200 628-0,789 Jamnagar 06,000 645-0,827 07,000 650-0,839 Junagadh 10,000 600-0,812 12,000 621-0,799 Keshod 05,000 572-0,800 05,000 595-0,798 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,830 0,640-0,770 0,600-0,790 0,625-0,760 (auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,000 2,000-2,060 1,975-2,080 Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,000-2,950 1,900-2,875 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,795-0,822 0,795-0,818 Rapeseeds 030 625-660 620-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,840 1,310 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 550 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 570 572 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed