* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to low export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 0,600-0,830 08,500 0,625-0,770
Gondal 19,000 630-0,802 20,500 646-0,808
Jasdan 0,800 615-0,795 1,200 628-0,789
Jamnagar 06,000 645-0,827 07,000 650-0,839
Junagadh 10,000 600-0,812 12,000 621-0,799
Keshod 05,000 572-0,800 05,000 595-0,798
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,830 0,640-0,770 0,600-0,790 0,625-0,760
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,000 2,000-2,060 1,975-2,080
Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,000-2,950 1,900-2,875
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,460 0,795-0,822 0,795-0,818
Rapeseeds 030 625-660 620-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,850 0,840 1,310 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 550 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 570 572 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed