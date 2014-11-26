* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,590-0,820 07,500 0,600-0,830
Gondal 19,500 621-0,815 19,000 630-0,802
Jasdan 0,600 600-0,812 0,800 615-0,795
Jamnagar 05,000 650-0,835 06,000 645-0,827
Junagadh 08,000 636-0,809 10,000 600-0,812
Keshod 05,000 605-0,802 05,000 572-0,800
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,820 0,650-0,830 0,590-0,780 0,600-0,790
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,610 1,940-2,025 2,000-2,060
Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,200-3,000 2,000-2,950
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,120 0,760-0,825 0,795-0,822
Rapeseeds 035 650-665 625-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,295 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 547 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 569 569 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,885 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed