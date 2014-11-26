* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,590-0,820 07,500 0,600-0,830 Gondal 19,500 621-0,815 19,000 630-0,802 Jasdan 0,600 600-0,812 0,800 615-0,795 Jamnagar 05,000 650-0,835 06,000 645-0,827 Junagadh 08,000 636-0,809 10,000 600-0,812 Keshod 05,000 605-0,802 05,000 572-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,820 0,650-0,830 0,590-0,780 0,600-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,610 1,940-2,025 2,000-2,060 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,200-3,000 2,000-2,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,120 0,760-0,825 0,795-0,822 Rapeseeds 035 650-665 625-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,295 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 547 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 569 569 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,885 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed