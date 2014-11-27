* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,620-0,775 08,000 0,590-0,820 Gondal 19,000 625-0,803 19,500 621-0,815 Jasdan 0,700 606-0,790 0,600 600-0,812 Jamnagar 06,000 633-0,810 05,000 650-0,835 Junagadh 09,000 625-0,791 08,000 636-0,809 Keshod 05,000 602-0,779 05,000 605-0,802 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,775 0,640-0,820 0,620-0,760 0,590-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,760 1,950-2,035 1,940-2,025 Sesame (Black) 0,120 2,490-3,027 2,200-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,750-0,810 0,760-0,825 Rapeseeds 020 655-680 650-665 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,830 1,285 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 547 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 569 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed