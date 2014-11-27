* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,620-0,775 08,000 0,590-0,820
Gondal 19,000 625-0,803 19,500 621-0,815
Jasdan 0,700 606-0,790 0,600 600-0,812
Jamnagar 06,000 633-0,810 05,000 650-0,835
Junagadh 09,000 625-0,791 08,000 636-0,809
Keshod 05,000 602-0,779 05,000 605-0,802
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,625-0,775 0,640-0,820 0,620-0,760 0,590-0,780
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,760 1,950-2,035 1,940-2,025
Sesame (Black) 0,120 2,490-3,027 2,200-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,250 0,750-0,810 0,760-0,825
Rapeseeds 020 655-680 650-665
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,830 0,830 1,285 1,285
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 547 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 569 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil label tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed