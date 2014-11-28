* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to weak global advices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 07,000 0,620-0,775 Gondal 18,000 614-0,795 19,000 625-0,803 Jasdan 0,800 605-0,796 0,700 606-0,790 Jamnagar 05,000 645-0,843 06,000 633-0,810 Junagadh 10,000 602-0,804 09,000 625-0,791 Keshod 06,000 588-0,780 05,000 602-0,779 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,775 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,760 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,950-2,035 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,490-3,027 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-0,810 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 655-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,830 1,270 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 537 544 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 559 566 0,925-0,930 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,805-0,810 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed