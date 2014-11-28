* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to weak global advices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 07,000 0,620-0,775
Gondal 18,000 614-0,795 19,000 625-0,803
Jasdan 0,800 605-0,796 0,700 606-0,790
Jamnagar 05,000 645-0,843 06,000 633-0,810
Junagadh 10,000 602-0,804 09,000 625-0,791
Keshod 06,000 588-0,780 05,000 602-0,779
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,775 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,760
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,950-2,035
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,490-3,027
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-0,810
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 655-680
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,830 1,270 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 537 544 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 559 566 0,925-0,930 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,805-0,810 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed