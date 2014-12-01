* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to weak global advices.
* Coconut oil eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,625-0,800 07,000 0,620-0,775
Gondal 22,000 615-0,812 18,000 614-0,795
Jasdan 0,700 629-0,788 0,800 605-0,796
Jamnagar 06,000 632-0,846 05,000 645-0,843
Junagadh 12,000 620-0,811 10,000 602-0,804
Keshod 06,000 600-0,790 06,000 588-0,780
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,635-0,800 0,625-0,775 0,625-0,790 0,620-0,760
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,923 1,850-2,000 1,950-2,035
Sesame (Black) 0,238 2,600-3,021 2,490-3,027
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,260 0,741-0,786 0,750-0,810
Rapeseeds 030 600-660 655-680
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,820 1,270 1,270
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 525 535 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 547 557 0,905-0,910 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,795-0,795 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,300-2,305 2,345-2,350
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed