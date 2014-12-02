* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,628-0,805 08,000 0,625-0,800
Gondal 20,000 623-0,810 22,000 615-0,812
Jasdan 0,500 610-0,790 0,700 629-0,788
Jamnagar 06,500 640-0,865 06,000 632-0,846
Junagadh 11,000 625-0,826 12,000 620-0,811
Keshod 06,000 614-0,803 06,000 600-0,790
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,638-0,805 0,635-0,800 0,628-0,795 0,625-0,790
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,426 1,806-2,021 1,850-2,000
Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,460-3,120 2,600-3,021
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,570 0,791-0,812 0,741-0,786
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 600-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,825 0,815 1,275 1,265
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 523 523 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 545 545 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil label tin 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,790-0,795
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed