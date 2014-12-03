* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,500 0,626-0,795 06,500 0,628-0,805 Gondal 20,500 619-0,808 20,000 623-0,810 Jasdan 0,800 638-0,800 0,500 610-0,790 Jamnagar 05,000 656-0,841 06,500 640-0,865 Junagadh 09,000 630-0,815 11,000 625-0,826 Keshod 05,500 615-0,790 06,000 614-0,803 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,631-0,795 0,638-0,805 0,626-0,770 0,628-0,795 (auction price) Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,780 1,751-2,046 1,806-2,021 Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,300-3,020 2,460-3,120 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,220 0,791-0,815 0,791-0,812 Rapeseeds 004 600-650 600-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,825 1,295 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 530 530 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 552 552 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed