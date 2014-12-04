* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,630-0,815 08,500 0,626-0,795 Gondal 20,000 648-0,820 20,500 619-0,808 Jasdan 0,600 625-0,811 0,800 638-0,800 Jamnagar 05,000 670-0,845 05,000 656-0,841 Junagadh 08,000 640-0,818 09,000 630-0,815 Keshod 05,000 623-0,795 05,500 615-0,790 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,815 0,631-0,795 0,630-0,790 0,626-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,300 1,800-2,000 1,751-2,046 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,946-3,032 2,300-3,020 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,791-0,815 0,791-0,815 Rapeseeds 030 640-660 600-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 1,305 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 530 530 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 552 552 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,890 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,240-2,245 2,300-2,305 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed