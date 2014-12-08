Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,630-0,810 07,000 0,630-0,810 Gondal 15,000 635-0,815 14,500 632-0,807 Jasdan 0,600 620-0,783 0,500 611-0,794 Jamnagar 05,000 640-0,812 05,000 650-0,833 Junagadh 06,000 625-0,835 07,500 620-0,824 Keshod 03,500 600-0,790 05,000 602-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,635-0,805 0,630-0,805 0,630-0,800 (auction price) Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,791 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,480 1,860-2,040 1,815-2,030 Sesame (Black) 0,170 2,340-3,044 2,800-3,055 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,751-0,774 0,761-0,798 Rapeseeds 015 605-645 628-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,845 1,315 1,307 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 530 530 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 552 552 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,260 2,260 3,500-3,510 3,500-3,510 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 3,640-3,645 3,640-3,645 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,205-2,210 2,205-2,210 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M