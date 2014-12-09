* Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to bear short covering while March contract dropped due to lack of speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,275.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,250.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December Contract March Contract Open 4,414.00 4,524.00 High 4,455.00 4,575.00 Low 4,403.00 4,517.00 Close 4,414.00 4,524.00 Previous close 4,409.00 4,550.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,900 versus 0,770-0,880 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 4,414.00 n.q. At 1205 local time 4,437.00 n.q. Previous close 4,409.00 4,550.00