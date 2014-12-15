* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,620-0,800 05,000 0,625-0,795 Gondal 11,000 610-0,811 12,000 619-0,805 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,778 0,400 625-0,785 Jamnagar 04,000 621-0,840 05,000 632-0,820 Junagadh 04,500 615-0,826 05,000 616-0,804 Keshod 03,000 612-0,790 03,000 600-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,800 0,635-0,795 0,620-0,790 0,625-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,791 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,485 1,850-2,066 1,803-2,070 Sesame (Black) 0,225 2,300-3,134 2,200-3,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,804-0,829 0,801-0,835 Rapeseeds 007 610-665 660-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 512 515 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 534 537 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,225 3,450-3,460 3,440-3,450 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,155-2,160 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed