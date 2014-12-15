* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,620-0,800 05,000 0,625-0,795
Gondal 11,000 610-0,811 12,000 619-0,805
Jasdan 0,300 600-0,778 0,400 625-0,785
Jamnagar 04,000 621-0,840 05,000 632-0,820
Junagadh 04,500 615-0,826 05,000 616-0,804
Keshod 03,000 612-0,790 03,000 600-0,800
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,625-0,800 0,635-0,795 0,620-0,790 0,625-0,790
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,791
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,485 1,850-2,066 1,803-2,070
Sesame (Black) 0,225 2,300-3,134 2,200-3,150
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,125 0,804-0,829 0,801-0,835
Rapeseeds 007 610-665 660-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 512 515 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 534 537 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,225 2,225 3,450-3,460 3,440-3,450
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,590-3,595
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,155-2,160
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed