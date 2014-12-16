* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,625-0,810 05,500 0,620-0,800
Gondal 11,000 631-0,829 12,000 614-0,802
Jasdan 0,300 600-0,787 0,400 611-0,775
Jamnagar 04,000 635-0,824 05,000 630-0,855
Junagadh 04,500 604-0,810 05,000 605-0,833
Keshod 02,500 605-0,798 03,000 600-0,785
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,630-0,800 0,625-0,795 0,620-0,790
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,510 1,852-2,101 1,825-2,141
Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,250-3,175 2,500-3,150
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,275 0,801-0,835 0,800-0,840
Rapeseeds 005 670-700 610-680
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 1,305 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 512 509 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 534 531 0,885-0,890 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,875 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed