* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,625-0,810 05,500 0,620-0,800 Gondal 11,000 631-0,829 12,000 614-0,802 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,787 0,400 611-0,775 Jamnagar 04,000 635-0,824 05,000 630-0,855 Junagadh 04,500 604-0,810 05,000 605-0,833 Keshod 02,500 605-0,798 03,000 600-0,785 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,630-0,800 0,625-0,795 0,620-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,510 1,852-2,101 1,825-2,141 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,250-3,175 2,500-3,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,275 0,801-0,835 0,800-0,840 Rapeseeds 005 670-700 610-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 1,305 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 512 509 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 534 531 0,885-0,890 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,875 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed