* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,628-0,808 07,000 0,625-0,810 Gondal 10,000 615-0,812 11,000 631-0,829 Jasdan 0,500 605-0,780 0,300 600-0,787 Jamnagar 03,500 622-0,825 04,000 635-0,824 Junagadh 04,000 606-0,821 04,500 604-0,810 Keshod 02,500 605-0,800 02,500 605-0,798 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,636-0,808 0,635-0,810 0,628-0,798 0,625-0,795 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,516 1,985-2,121 1,852-2,101 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,200-3,150 2,250-3,175 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,781-0,816 0,801-0,835 Rapeseeds 005 650-710 670-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,845 1,307 1,307 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 505 509 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 527 531 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed