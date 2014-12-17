* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,628-0,808 07,000 0,625-0,810
Gondal 10,000 615-0,812 11,000 631-0,829
Jasdan 0,500 605-0,780 0,300 600-0,787
Jamnagar 03,500 622-0,825 04,000 635-0,824
Junagadh 04,000 606-0,821 04,500 604-0,810
Keshod 02,500 605-0,800 02,500 605-0,798
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,636-0,808 0,635-0,810 0,628-0,798 0,625-0,795
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,516 1,985-2,121 1,852-2,101
Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,200-3,150 2,250-3,175
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,250 0,781-0,816 0,801-0,835
Rapeseeds 005 650-710 670-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,845 0,845 1,307 1,307
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 505 509 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 527 531 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed