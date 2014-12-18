* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,630-0,810 06,000 0,628-0,808 Gondal 10,500 617-0,828 10,000 615-0,812 Jasdan 0,400 622-0,790 0,500 605-0,780 Jamnagar 04,000 630-0,840 03,500 622-0,825 Junagadh 05,000 600-0,824 04,000 606-0,821 Keshod 02,500 600-0,811 02,500 605-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,636-0,808 0,630-0,800 0,628-0,798 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,330 1,945-2,160 1,985-2,121 Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,300-3,186 2,200-3,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,265 0,795-0,850 0,781-0,816 Rapeseeds 010 665-721 650-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,850 1,330 1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 512 506 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 534 528 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed