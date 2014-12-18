* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,630-0,810 06,000 0,628-0,808
Gondal 10,500 617-0,828 10,000 615-0,812
Jasdan 0,400 622-0,790 0,500 605-0,780
Jamnagar 04,000 630-0,840 03,500 622-0,825
Junagadh 05,000 600-0,824 04,000 606-0,821
Keshod 02,500 600-0,811 02,500 605-0,800
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,636-0,808 0,630-0,800 0,628-0,798
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,330 1,945-2,160 1,985-2,121
Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,300-3,186 2,200-3,150
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,265 0,795-0,850 0,781-0,816
Rapeseeds 010 665-721 650-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,860 0,850 1,330 1,315
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,370
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 512 506 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 534 528 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,470
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed