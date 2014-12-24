* Castor seed future March contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,790-0,910 versus 0,775-0,906 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,507.00 At 1205 local time n.q. 4,519.00 Previous close 4,510.00 4,496.00