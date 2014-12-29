* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,800-0,905 versus 0,800-0,910 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,480.00 At 1205 local time n.q. 4,492.00 Previous close 4,510.00 4,539.00