* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,905 versus 0,790-0,910 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,445.00 At 1205 local time 4,438.00 Previous close 4,425.00