* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,790-0,920 versus 0,770-0,905 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,478.00 At 1225 local time 4,470.00 Previous close 4,472.00