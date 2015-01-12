* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,895 versus 0,775-0,920 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,470.00 At 1215 local time 4,451.00 Previous close 4,469.00