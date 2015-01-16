* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,885 versus 0,790-0,900 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,408.00 At 1215 local time 4,401.00 Previous close 4,411.00