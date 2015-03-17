* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,726 versus 0,670-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June contract Today's open n.q. 3,710.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,720.00 Previous close 3,533.00 3,719.00