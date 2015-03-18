* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,660-0,705 versus 0,680-0,726 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June contract Today's open n.q. 3,693.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,682.00 Previous close 3,533.00 3,693.00