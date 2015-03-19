GRAINS-Wheat extends losses as frost fears ease
SYDNEY, May 5 U.S. wheat edged lower on Friday, extending two-losses to nearly 4 percent as fears of widespread production losses due to a recent frost eased, although the grain still looks set post a small weekly gain. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade up about 1 percent for the week, the second straight weekly gain. * The most active soybean futures up 1.7 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since Feb. 1