* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. March contract squarred off at Rs.3,593.00 as today was the last day of the contract. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,540.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,540.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 0,000.00 3,775.00 High 0,000.00 3,790.00 Low 0,000.00 3,753.00 Close 0,000.00 3,755.00 Previous close 3,533.00 3,775.00