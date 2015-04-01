BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,705 versus 0,670-0,704 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,725.00 At 1210 local time 3,728.00 Previous close 3,755.00
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago