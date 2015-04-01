* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,705 versus 0,670-0,704 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,725.00 At 1210 local time 3,728.00 Previous close 3,755.00