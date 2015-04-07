* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,82,000-0,83,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,660-0,705 versus 0,660-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,728.00 At 1210 local time 3,747.00 Previous close 3,733.00