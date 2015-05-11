* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,28,000-1,29,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,676-0,736 versus 0,680-0,741 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,790.00 At 1210 local time 3,821.00 Previous close 3,773.00